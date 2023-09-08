Relatives and members of the Hereford & Worcester Fire and Rescue Service gathered to commemorate 30 years since the tragic loss of two brave firefighters in a devastating factory fire.
David Morris, aged 35, and John Davies, aged 34, were among the 130 firefighters who responded to the blaze at the factory, formerly known as ‘Sun Valley’, in Hereford on 6 September 1993. Tragically, the two heroes never emerged from the inferno.
The city paused in remembrance on Wednesday at 11:44, marking the exact moment three decades ago when the emergency call about the fire was received.
Later in the afternoon, the Lady Arbour Garden at Hereford Cathedral became the backdrop for another memorial parade. A wreath was reverently placed at the memorial plaque, which had been unveiled earlier in May. The garden, bathed in the soft glow of the afternoon sun, witnessed heartfelt speeches by HWFRS Chief Fire Officer Jon Pryce and Hereford & Worcester Fire Authority vice-chairman Roger Phillips.
Chief Fire Officer Pryce said, “I hope that the many who visit this garden in the next 30 years will also take the time to honour John and David as we are doing. Hereford & Worcester Fire and Rescue Service has not forgotten them, and we never will.”