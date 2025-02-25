Three men have been charged following an incident in Chepstow last week.
Gwent Police officers attended an address in the Bulwark area of Chepstow on Friday 21 February following a report of a man seen with a handgun.
Five men – two from London and three from Chepstow – were arrested on suspicion of multiple offences including conspiracy to supply Class A and Class B drugs after a quantity of drugs was found and seized during a search. A BB gun was also seized.
Two men from London, aged 25 and 37, and two men from Chepstow, aged 25 and 30, have since been charged and remanded into custody.
The third man from Chepstow, aged 32, has since been released on police bail while enquiries continue.