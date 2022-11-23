Met Office issues yellow weather warning for wind and rain, police tell drivers to take care
Wednesday 23rd November 2022
Yellow weather warning for Wales and parts of England, Met Office (Met Office, Open Map Tiles )
The Met Office have issued a yellow warning for wind and rain covering the West Midlands, Wales, and Gloucestershire.
A brief spell of heavy rain and strong, gusty winds causing some transport disruption and flooding.
The Met Office have said to expect:
- Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer.
- Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely.
- Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely.
- Flooding of a few homes and businesses is possible.
West Mercia Police have also urged drives to take “extra care” when driving today due to heavy rain overnight.
