Met Office issues yellow weather warning for wind and rain, police tell drivers to take care

Wednesday 23rd November 2022 10:41 am
Yellow weather warning for Wales and parts of England, Met Office
Yellow weather warning for Wales and parts of England, Met Office (Met Office, Open Map Tiles )

The Met Office have issued a yellow warning for wind and rain covering the West Midlands, Wales, and Gloucestershire.

A brief spell of heavy rain and strong, gusty winds causing some transport disruption and flooding.

The Met Office have said to expect:

  • Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer.
  • Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely.
  • Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely.
  • Flooding of a few homes and businesses is possible.

West Mercia Police have also urged drives to take “extra care” when driving today due to heavy rain overnight.

