THE longest running event in Coleford celebrated its 25th anniversary on Easter Monday.
Crowds flocked to the town’s annual Carnival of Transport, which has been financially supported by Coleford Town Council, where a range of vehicles that included motorbikes, classic cars, vans, lorries, buses and military vehicles.
Among the exhibitors was Lee Curthoys of Trellech with one of the newest vehicles at the carnival, a Caterham Seven which was built at the end of 2022 and was roadworthy by February last year.
There was also a chance to see a rare Commer Imp AA vehicle, one of only 40 examples left running today.
The 1965 vehicle is owned by Andy Smith.
Alex Davies, chairman of the organising committee said that the attendance was greatly up on last year, but still down on pre-pandemic days.
Mr Davies said: “We’d been watching the weather forecast over the preceding few days and while rain threatened it was a relief to see the sunshine appear this morning.
“The good weather brought out the exhibitors and the crowds alike. I was taken with a number of the older vehicles I hadn’t seen before.
“However there was one teenager, Alfie Thomas, who I thought showed great ingenuity in converting a ride on lawn mower into a small race car.
“I normally have a traditional Land Rover that is capable of running on rail tracks, however like many classic vehicles, is not currently roadworthy. It will be back next year.
“The event is more compact this year, centralising everything in the two sites. This allows us to use the council office car park for disabled parking.
“I would like to thank everyone who made today such a great success. The Great Western Air Ambulance charity will benefit from the proceeds of today’s event.”