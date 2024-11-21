POLICE say a pensioner missing for nearly a week was captured on CCTV early in the morning walking towards a bridge over the River Wye.
Tony Brown, 76, was last seen in person leaving an address in Chepstow at around 2pm on Thursday, November 14.
But an update from Gwent Police say he has since been identified on CCTV walking towards the town's Old Wye Bridge (White Bridge) at around 5am on Friday, November 15.
A force spokesperson said: "We're asking for any motorists using that road at the time to check their dashcam for footage that may help officers with their enquiries."
Initial reports said he was believed to be wearing blue jeans, trainers and a navy fleece with a brown stripe at the bottom.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police on 101 or send a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2400380854.