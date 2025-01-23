A PENSIONER who went missing over two months ago has been confirmed dead by police, after they revealed that a body was found 12 days ago beside Beachley Barracks.
Tony Brown, 76, was last spotted on CCTV walking towards Chepstow’s Old Wye Bridge around 5am on Friday, November 15.
He had last been seen in person leaving a town address around 2pm the day before.
Searches of the neighbourhood, the riverbank, the Wye and the Severn estuary failed to locate him.
But a Gwent Police spokesperson said today (January 23): "The body of a man was found near Beachley Barracks, Gloucestershire, on the morning of Saturday 11 January.
“Formal identification has taken place, and the man was identified as Tony Brown, who was reported as missing.
"His family have been informed, and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time."