The man responsible for buses and education at Gloucestershire County Council has taken leave of absence to “deal with some personal matters”.
Gloucestershire County Council’s cabinet meeting was told on last week that County Councillor Philip Robinson is taking leave of absence “for a little while”.
While Cllr Robinson represents the Mitcheldean county division he is understood to currently belong to the Stroud Conservative Association.
And Tory insiders say it is highly unlikely that he will be standing for re-election again in the Forest of Dean.
“It doesn’t take rocket science to work out he’s not attending any meetings,” one of the sources said.
“Regardless of politics, you’ve got a cabinet member who has not been attending meetings.
“If somebody is in a job they should be doing that job. If they can’t do that job, then step aside and let somebody else do it.”
Council leader Stephen Davies (C, Hardwicke and Severn) told cabinet today that Cllr Robinson will be forgoing his allowance.
“Phil is going to take a leave of absence for a little while.,” he said. “He is going to not take his allowance for being a cabinet member for a little while.”
Gloucestershire Conservatives were asked to comment further on Cllr Robinson’s leave of absence.
A spokesperson said: “Cllr Philip Robinson, cabinet member for education and buses, has chosen to take a leave of absence as he deals with some personal matters.
“We look forward to his return at Shire Hall and for him to continue on his excellent work for Gloucestershire’s residents.”
Cllr Robinson has been approached for comment.