A 35-year-old Mitcheldean man has been formally cleared of rape after two separate juries failed to agree on verdicts.
The prosecution at Gloucester Crown Court announced on Monday (December 11) that it will not be seeking a third trial of the charge against Aaron Thomas of Eastern, Ave, Mitcheldean.
Prosecutor Mary Cowe said “After two hung juries we will not be seeking a second retrial.”
The judge, Recorder Patrick Mason, entered a not guilty verdict in favour of Mr Thomas and allowed the defence two weeks to submit a claim for costs on his behalf.
Mr Thomas first stood trial in January this year but the jury were discharged after they were split and could not reach even a 10-2 majority either way.
A retrial with a new jury commenced at Cirencester Courthouse in November, but they, too, were unable to reach a verdict.
Mr Thomas denied raping the woman and maintained that the act complained of happened during consensual sex on February 10, 2021 was accidental and not deliberate.