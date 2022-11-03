Mitcheldean residents offered free fix if mobile works interfere with TV signal
RESIDENTS in Mitcheldean are being offered a free fix if planned works to boost mobile networks interferes with their TV signal.
Works are set to take place in the village to boost the speed, performance and coverage of mobile networks locally.
But there is a small chance that these upgrades could cause interference to TV received through an aerial, such as Freeview, BT, TalkTalk and YouView.
Symptoms of this could include intermittent sound, blocky images or pixelation or loss of TV signal.
If this occurs, residents are being offered a free fix through Restore TV - a support programme from the UK’s four mobile operators EE, Virgin Media O2, Three and Vodafone.
The programme is offering free filters to be fitted between aerial leads and TVs which will mitigate the interference.
Ben Roome, CEO of Restore TV, explained: “We know just how important TV is to inform, entertain and provide welcome company. Restore TV exists to ensure we all can continue to access free to view TV as mobile services are improved across the country.”
“If you see new TV interference, we’re on hand to help you resolve the issue.
“We can send a Restore TV filter, free of charge, for you to fit between your aerial lead and TV or set-top box toremove mobile signals and allow you to watch free to view TV as normal.
“Full instructions are included, and we can provide further advice online and by phone if needed.
“In most instances, fitting the filter will resolve any issues, but if this isn’t the case, we may also be able to arrange a follow-up visit from a Restore TV engineer at no cost, depending on eligibility.”
Most likely to be affected are those live in areas with weak digital TV reception, have a TV signal booster and whose TV aerial is close to a mobile mast.
Cable TV such as Sky and Virgin will not be affected by the interference.
Restore TV is also offering additional support to people aged 75 and over, those registered blind or partially sighted and people in receipt of personal independence payments, attendance allowance, constant attendance allowance or War Pensioner’s Mobility Support.
Those who experience interference are asked to call 0808 13 13 800 or go to restoretv.uk for support.
