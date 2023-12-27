GIBRALTAR Nursing Home in Monmouth hosted a festive Christmas Fete, bringing the holiday spirit to residents, fondly referred to as family members and the local community.
The care home, known for its commitment to fostering a sense of community, curated a festive experience featuring market stalls that was organised and arranged by the team.
Visitors were treated to a delightful array of handcrafted and thoughtfully assembled products, including costume jewellery, handmade fresh wreaths, and Christmas wooden decorations, homemade cakes, among other treasures.
The market stalls offered both residents, and visitors a unique shopping experience filled with holiday cheer. The atmosphere was filled with excitement as visitors explored the diverse offerings, finding unique gifts for Christmas.
Adding to the festive spirit, an array of activities unfolded, including carol singing and a special visit from Father Christmas himself, portrayed by a dedicated team member who generously distributed gifts for our visiting Monmouth community members.
The festivities also included the interactive “Guess the Elf Name” game, offering participants a chance to win a delightful hamper. Residents, their families, and community members gathered, sharing laughter, joy, and indulging in seasonal treats.
Gibraltar Nursing Home’s approach to life recognises the values, beliefs and identity of each person.
Each person that may need support is unique and by understanding one’s life history, and one’s journey in life, by striving to be a true continuation of home, the team at Gibraltar Nursing Home create a place where everyone feels safe and never alone.
To find out more about Gibraltar Nursing Home, visit: https://www.gibraltarnursinghome.com/