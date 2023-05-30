Barry Burns led the men and womens spirit team at the front coming in 1st spirit with a super time of 39:17. This got Barry a brilliant age category placing of 2nd place and i 13th position overall. Martin Blakeborough gained pace throughout passing several team mates coming 2nd spirit home in the time of 41:40 3rd in age category. . Stuart Morris was on Martins tail skipping over tree roots and brambles making it look easy and crossing the line at 41:57. Brian Evans chased fellow team mates and crossed at 42:00. Andrew Jackson came in at 43:16 followed by Phil Chadwick 44:54. Jeremy Creasy next with 46:11. Lucy came in next spirit, joint with running partner Vicky at 46:19. Maixient Gaillard came close behind in 47:11. Nick Sloper in at 48:25. Trina had a great run crossing at 51:06 working together with Linsey sprinting up the finish line making 51:09, Andrew Hillis was on their toes coming 51:12 with Bernie Cloete enjoying the tough race finishing 1:02:23.