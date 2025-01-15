MONMOUTHSHIRE County Council - which finished bottom of the Welsh Government funding pile this year - is proposing a council tax increase of 7.8 per cent.
The authority learned in December its funding from the Welsh Government would only increase by 2.8 per cent from April, which is the smallest percentage increase of Wales’ 22 local authorities and below the average 4.3 per cent uplift.
The council is proposing a 7.8 per cent increase in council having raised it by the same amount in 2024. That worked out as £122.04 extra for a band D home, taking the charge for those properties past the £2,000 mark when the £349 police precept was added to it.
According to the council its funding is increasing by £5.1 million from April but but that only covers 62 per cent of its costs – and the Labour-led council cabinet is proposing to spend £216 million on day to day services in the 2025/26 financial year, it says an eight per cent increase on the current year’s net revenue budget.
In December the council reported increased costs and pressures on services meant it was predicting it could finish the financial year, in March, with a £3.3m overspend but action to address that is continuing.
Council Labour leader Mary Ann Brocklesby said: “The budget we publish today protects the key services our residents need, focusing on protecting the most vulnerable members of our community.
“I am working tirelessly to cover some of the budget gaps through ongoing negotiations with the Welsh Government, but we also need to consider other proposals to provide the best services possible to our residents.”
Cllr Ben Callard, the cabinet member for finance, said: “Open and robust scrutiny and challenge is an essential part of the budget setting process and something we place great importance on as your cabinet representatives. Your views are vital to the budget setting process. These proposals are not set in stone, and your feedback will help us ensure a fair budget while protecting core services.”
The council plans to increase funding for social care and health, which have consistently run over budget, by 10.7 per cent and education by 10.7 per cent.
It will also allocated £2m for one off capital investment in crucial infrastructure, focusing on highways improvements, building on the £1m provided in last year’s budget.
The cabinet, which also includes one Green Party councillor, is due to discuss the proposals on Wednesday, January 22 with a public consultation on the plans opening the following day.
The full council will have to approve the budget and council tax increase before the end of March.