THE Armed Forces Day flag was raised in Monmouthshire, ahead of the Wales national celebration being held in Caldicot on Saturday (June 28).
Monmouthshire County Council kicked off Armed Forces Week on Monday (23 June) with a ceremonial flag raising at County Hall in Ask marking the beginning of celebrations dedicated to honouring the Armed Forces community.
The flag was raised by Monmouthshire County Council’s Chair and Armed Forces Champion, Cllr Peter Strong, along with council leader, Cllr Mary Ann Brocklesby.
The council also hosted cross-generation coffee mornings throughout the week, bringing veterans and the community together with local schools to share stories.
Cllr Strong, whose father served in the Royal Navy, said: “This week gives us the time to come together and show our appreciation to the Armed Forces Community. We are proud to support our Armed Forces and look forward to hosting Wales’ National Armed Forces Day this Saturday.”
The week will culminate with the council hosting Wales’ National Armed Forces Day at Caldicot Castle and Country Park.
This free event is by ticket only and is an opportunity to come together and show our appreciation for the Armed Forces community, including serving personnel, veterans, reservists, cadets, and their families.
It will include a parachute display by the RAF Falcons Parachute Display Team, a fly-past by a Spitfire aircraft thanks to the Royal Air Force Battle of Britain Memorial Flight and performances by Caldicot Male Voice Choir and the Gwent and Powys Army Cadet Force Band.
Monmouthshire County Council’s Leader, Cllr Mary Ann Brocklesby, noted: “If you’ve not already secured your ticket, I’d urge you to do so quickly. Wales’ National Armed Forces Day event at Caldicot allows us as a council and our communities to show our support to active service men and women and the entire Armed Forces community.
“I look forward to seeing you there.”
Bus company Stagecoach South Wales is offering free travel to events for serving military personnel, veterans and cadets.
The initiative covers all Stagecoach South Wales local bus services, allowing members of the Armed Forces community to travel for free to parades, ceremonies and community events in Wales between Friday (June 27) and Sunday (June 29).
To get free travel, serving military should wear uniform or show a valid military ID while veterans can present a veterans’ badge or military medal.
