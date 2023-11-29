The historic Golden Lion in the village of Magor has been bought by pub entrepreneurs Iain Jackson and Darren Jones.
The duo already own the Castle Inn in Caldicot and are expanding their portfolio by taking the helm at the Golden Lion.
The pub is due to reopen on Saturday, December 16, as the Golden Lion Bar & Grill after Iain and Darren spotted a gap in the local market for a steak house.
Iain is well known in South Wales as a chef after previously running the kitchens at the Priory Hotel in Caerleon, Rougemont School in Newport, the Custom House in Penarth, and the Queen’s Hotel in Newport.
Darren is a former professional footballer who had three spells at Newport County AFC during his career, as well as stints with Bristol City, Shrewsbury Town and Forest Green Rovers. He was general manager at the Queen’s Hotel in Newport before going into business with Iain.
The pair are determined to breathe new life into the Goden Lion, which dates back to the 17th century.
Darren said: “We have been interested in the Golden Lion for some time and we know how loved it is as a pub in Magor and the surrounding area, and how devastated the local community was when it closed.
“The history of the pub is important, but we also want to see it flourish in the future and that is why we have decided to reopen as a steak house.
“We think there is a gap in the market with nothing like what we are doing in the local area; in fact you probably have to travel to Cardiff or Bristol to experience what we will be delivering at the Golden Lion.
“We think people will really like what we have planned as it will be something new and different for the area.
“We still want to be the local village pub, but with a fantastic grill to complement the bar.”
The Golden Lion will be serving a variety of steaks – including rump, sirloin and ribeye – along with gammon, chicken, seafood and vegetarian options. There will also be a burger menu, and a variety of starters.