Monmouthshire through the ages

This week’s image features Queens mill Monmouth 1895. The present four-storey house dates from the early nineteenth century and still has a weir in the Monnow, with a very short leat.
The building has a slate roof and it is now used as a dwelling. After 1895, two undershot wheels, measuring 3.6 m (12 ft) and 0.9 m (3 ft) drove 4 pairs of millstones and rollers.
The Mill was a corn mill, producing flour, for much of its existence dating back to 1448. However, in the early 20th century the mill was used as a machine shop, manufacturing small parts for cars and motorcycles such as Morris Motors.
The Mill originally had a house and outbuildings on the opposite side of the road. These are now separate and are private dwellings. Monnow Mill, house, mill, and outbuildings were owned by the 9th Duke of Beaufort and formed part of his estate in 1901 when they were listed for auction.