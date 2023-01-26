SOME 200 affordable homes were developed in the Forest in the last year.
They consisted of 35 social rented homes, 115 affordable rented homes and 50 shared ownership homes – all of which were rated highly on energy efficiency.
The homes were built across the district including sites in Drybrook, Sedbury, Coleford, Newent and Lydney.
The Forest Council’s Cabinet member for housing, Cllr Claire Vaughan (Progressive Independents, Lydney East), said: “The previous year has been really promising for us.
“Given the scale of the economic challenges facing our residents, I’m delighted to see that we have delivered 200 affordable homes.
“It’s also great to see that all of these properties achieved Energy Performance Certificate rating B; meaning that they are more energy efficient, which will help residents achieve lower energy bills.
“As we look to 2023 and the year ahead, I’m encouraged to see many more developments taking place.
“Through these developments we can continue to ensure that our residents have access to affordable housing options.”
The types of property include one-bed flats, bungalows and larger-sized four-bed family housing.
The 50 shared ownership homes has helped families take their first step on the property ladder.
All of these homes achieved an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating B which is higher than the national average for existing homes which is rating D.
The Forest’s first factory-built, modular homes saw 35 homes at Mannings Farm, Drybrook. The scheme is supported by a £44,969 contribution from the district council.
The council’s newest “provider partner”, Legal & General, has built 60 new affordable homes at sites in Sebury, Coleford and Lydney.
Also in Coleford, the regeneration of a brownfield site at Tufthorn Avenue saw a further 49 homes.
Working with the Two Rivers Housing Association also saw a further 49 homes.