AROUND a quarter more households in the Forest of Dean have received help and support from a county-wide energy advice service compared to last year.
The Forest Council says the increase in support through the Warm and Well scheme has been driven by the cost-of-living crisis and escalating fuel bills.
The free energy advice service, managed by Severn Wye Energy Agency (SWEA) on behalf of the Forest Council and the other five local authorities in Gloucestershire as well as South Gloucestershire Council, provides help and support to bring more people out of fuel poverty.
It also aims to “make homes healthier” for those living in the district’s hardest to heat properties, and cut carbon emissions by taking action to reduce energy consumption.
The service also administers grant funding for those who need it.
According to figures published in Warm and Well’s Annual Impact and Insights report, 563 Forest of Dean households were supported during 2022-23 - up from 448 in the previous 12-month period.
In addition, 1,113 conversations with residents were had (up by 60 per cent on the previous year) and 118 home visits undertaken.
Councillor Chris McFarling, who was recently reinstated as Cabinet Member for Climate Emergency, said: “These figures reflect an exceptionally busy year for the Warm and Well service and just how hard households have been hit by the rise in the cost-of-living.
"While it is encouraging that people are accessing the assistance they need to reduce their energy consumption and make their bills more affordable, the energy crisis continues to impact the most vulnerable households in our region.
“We would urge anyone worried about heating their home or struggling to meet their fuel bills to get in touch.
"Even though we are coming into the summer months, it’s never too soon to think about next winter.
"With a range of funding options available we would encourage homeowners, tenants and landlords to speak to one of Warm and Well’s expert advisers and see what measures they could be eligible for and start getting homes ready now.”
Jade Craswell, who leads the Warm and Well service for SWEA, said: “At times over the winter we felt like an emergency service. From the moment predictions about energy price rises hit last summer, calls to our advice line skyrocketed.
"Many had never really worried about energy costs before, and others found themselves seeking urgent support over the winter to make ends meet.
"We are fortunate in the Forest of Dean to have this service, but we urge residents to call for advice and funding during the summer, before the cold weather hits again.”
The service also made £319,000 worth of grant funding available to make homes warmer and more energy efficient, contributing towards 49 energy-saving improvements including the fitting of new boilers, heaters, insulation and renewable energy measures.
In most cases the home energy improvements are fully funded.
It is projected that the total package of support delivered through Warm and Well in 2022-23 will bring lifetime energy savings worth over a quarter of a million pounds to Forest households, avoiding 1,367 tonnes of CO2e - the equivalent of making 389 homes carbon neutral for a year.
Residents can call Warm and Well for advice on 0800 500 3076, or more information can be found at www.warmandwell.co.uk.