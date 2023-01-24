The cost-of-living crisis is prompting more people to consider buying second-hand large domestic appliances.
Now Hereford & Worcester Fire and Rescue Service (HWFRS) is urging Ross-on-Wye residents to register all appliances with the manufacturer, be they small or large, bought, adopted or inherited.
HWFRS is supporting the Association of Manufacturers of Domestic Appliances’ (AMDEA) campaign this week.
Many accept registration of products at least 12 years old and no proof of purchase is needed.
A recent survey, conducted for AMDEA for Register My Appliance Week, showed a significant surge in people thinking about buying a second-hand large domestic appliance due to the current increasing cost of living.
One in four people say they are likely to consider buying a second-hand appliance online compared to just one in six four years ago.
For millennials, two in five are now likely to buy pre-loved online with the over 55s least likely at 12 per cent.
But only one in five would register that appliance with the manufacturer before installing it, the survey revealed. Saving money was the main motivator for buying second-hand.