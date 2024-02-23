TRAFFIC was gridlocked again in Monmouth early this afternoon with hold ups all the way up Monnow Street and along Priory Street.
The town centre high street is currently one-way owing to a huge water pipe upgrade.
But traffic was also at a standstill over the Monnow road bridge at the traffic lights and along Cinderhill Street to the petrol station and onto the A40 dual carriageway, where traffic was backing up from Dixton roundabout owing to the landslip near Ganarew Bridge two weeks ago.
While the eastbound carriageway from Dixton to Goodrich remains closed, the westbound carriageway leading into Monmouth and beyond the roundabout is now dual direction with single lanes limited to 40mph.
That was also causing hold-ups in both directions to the traffic lights, and across Wye Bridge down the Wye Valley road and up towards the Forest.
There are also holds ups at Wonastow/Rockfield Road junction beside Drybridge House, where temporary three-way lights are controlling traffic thanks to Monmouthshire Council’s active travel works, removing the mini roundabout and widening the pavement.