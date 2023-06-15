MORRIS dancers from across the country converged on the Forest, the Wye Valley and south Herefordshire for an annual celebration of the tradition.
Saturday’s (June 10) festival was the 50th time that the Forest Morris have held the event although it has been running slightly longer.
Ian Riddell, of Forest Morris, said: “This is the 50th time it has been held but we missed a couple of years so it's not the 50th anniversary.”
They then split into three parties with the Forest Morris joined by Mersey and Northampton to dance at The Globe, Berry Hill, Garway Moon, Royal Oak, Monmouth and Boat at Redbrook.
The Widders from Chepstow were joined by Leeds and Cardiff-based Clocs Canton – on their last ever event – at The George, St Briavels, Orepool Sling, Nag’s Head, Oldcroft and Rising Sun, Moseley Green.
Southport Swords, Full Moon from south Wales and Leicester visited the Kilcot Inn, King’s Arms, Newent, Hope and Anchor in Ross and The Fountain, Parkend.
They all returned to Soudley Village Hall for a meal on Saturday and danced at the nearby Dean Heritage Centre the following morning.