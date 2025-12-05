MOTORBIKE enthusiasts in the Forest of Dean are set to welcome one of the UK’s largest single-site dealerships as independent company Motorbikes 4 All prepares to open a new site in Newent.
Founded in 2010 by Warwick Hiley, the business began selling used bikes from his father’s driveway.
The company moved to a larger site in Malvern in 2018, and now it is preparing to move again, this time to a 59,000-square-foot former ladder factory in Newent.
Currently stocking more than 700 motorcycles, Motorbikes 4 All plans to open the Newent site with over 1,000 bikes under one roof.
The dealership will primarily focus on used motorcycles while also offering new bikes on the top floor from multiple manufacturers.
The site will include a large customer car park, outdoor seating with picnic benches, and plans for a café in the near future.
An expanded clothing and accessories department will provide helmets, jackets and other gear, while the workshop will offer MOTs, servicing and repairs to the general public.
Founder Warwick Hiley said: “It’s surreal to me how far the business has come in 15 years. From fixing and selling just a handful of bikes to a 59,000 square foot site in the heart of the Forest of Dean. I can’t thank my customers and my staff more, we wouldn’t be here without them.”
General Manager Ben Fry added: “We want Motorbikes 4 All to be more than a dealership. We want it to be a destination, an experience and a community hub for bikers nationwide. The move will also bring jobs to the area, starting with 25 staff and potentially reaching 75 in the next few years.”
Work began this week to clear and prepare the site, with the dealership set to open to the public in early 2026.
