A MOTORCYCLIST from the Forest has died following a collision in the centre of Gloucester.
Emergency services were called to the B4072 Stroud Road at around 4.30pm on Monday (October 20) with a report of a collision involving a black Ford Fiesta and a blue Suzuki motorcycle.
The rider of the motorcycle, a man aged in his 30s, sustained serious injuries and was taken to Southmead Hospital in Bristol where he later died.
His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.
A woman, aged in her 40s and from Gloucester, was arrested at the scene and then further arrested on suspicion of causing death by driving without due care.
She has since been released under investigation while further enquiries take place.
Investigating officers would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident and has not already spoken to police or who has CCTV or dashcam footage they feel may be relevant.
Information can be provided to police on line by completing the following form quoting incident 328 of October 20: www.gloucestershire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.