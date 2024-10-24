A MOTORCYCLIST in his 60s was seriously injured in a collision with a car in the Forest of Dean this morning (Thursday, October 24).
Emergency services were called to a report of a serious collision involving on the A40 in Churcham near Huntley shortly before 7am.
The collision, which involved a Honda CR-V and a Triumph Sprint, happened close to the junction with Bulley Lane.
The motorcyclist suffered serious injuries and was taken to Southmead Hospital in Bristol.
The driver of the Honda was left shaken but was physically uninjured.
Highways has currently closed the road while investigations into the collision continue.
Motorists are advised to find alternative routes.
Anyone who witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage which they believe is relevant is asked to share it with officers.
This can be done through the website, quoting incident 56 of 24 October: https://www.gloucestershire.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us/us/a-matter-involving-driving-vehicles-or-a-road-traffic-incident/