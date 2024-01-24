A MOTORHOME crashed into a tree on the A40 on Sunday night as Storm Isha raged.
The incident happened some time before 9.30pm at Pencraig between Ross-on-Wye and Monmouth.
West Mercia Police posted that night: "Police are aware of a silver Motor caravan in a tree next to the A40 Monmouth bound carriageway near to Pencraig.
"The driver is safely out of the vehicle there is no need to report this to police."
Strong winds combined with heavy rain made driving conditions treacherous, with police saying there had been other crashes on the dual carriageway as well as a fallen tree.
A tree also blocked part of a road in Walford between Kerne Bridge and Ross-on-Wye.