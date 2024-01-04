WITH residents doing all they can to minimise the impact of floods from the rising River Wye this week, motorists are being urged to heed road closure signage so as not to inflict further damage on properties.
Heavy rainfall from Storm Henk this week has caused the Wye to burst its banks in Ross-on-Wye and Lydbrook.
Levels have been rising consistently over the last few days, but many roads are now completely flooded and have been closed, including the B4234 Ross Road in Lower Lydbrook (pictured).
Those who live and work in the area say commercial vehicles continue to ignore road closure signs, wading through the flooded B4234 junction between English Bicknor, Lower Lydbrook and Kerne Bridge.
They say water being displaced by crossing vehicles is causing damage to the homes and properties already suffering from flooding.
As well as the Lydbrook closures put in place by Gloucestershire County Council, Herefordshire Council has closed the B4229 Kerne Bridge and B4234 by Hazlehurst nursing home, with closures also in place on Huntsham Bridge, Homs Road, Wye Street, Brampton Road and Wilton Lane.
