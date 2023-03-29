Jesse Norman, the MP for Herefordshire and South Herefordshire, and Minister of State for the Department for Transport, has recently addressed the issue of electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure throughout the country, with a focus on ensuring equal access for all areas, including rural communities.
Responding to questions in Parliament, Norman highlighted that, as of 1 January 2023, Stockport Metropolitan Borough Council has installed 2,178 charging devices in domestic properties through the Electric Vehicle Homecharge Scheme (EVHS), with a total grant value of £882,259. Additionally, 211 sockets have been installed in workplaces through the Workplace Charging Scheme (WCS), with a total grant value of £81,494.
Mr Norman stated that over the past six years, more than 189 different local authorities have been awarded over £55 million of funding through the On-Street Residential Chargepoint Scheme, which will result in the installation of over 14,000 charging points across the UK. This commitment also extends to rural areas, with the aim to address regional charging inequality and ensure no part of the country is left behind.
The Government's Local Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (LEVI) Fund Pilot, launched in August 2022 and expanded in February 2023, provides nearly £60 million in public and private investment to 25 different local authorities across England, with plans to deliver over 3,400 charging points and 600 gullies for drivers without off-street parking.
Jesse Norman's advocacy for the expansion of EV charging infrastructure demonstrates a commitment to ensuring that the UK is prepared for the growing number of electric vehicles on the road, with equal access to charging points in both urban and rural areas.