Despite the slow adoption in certain areas, the UK has seen a significant uptick in the embrace of EVs. The study, by car lease comparison site Moneyshake, highlighted that the average number of electric company vehicles licensed in the UK stands at 15.30 per cent of all company vehicles. Interestingly, businesses seem to be ahead of individual owners in this transition, with 56 per cent of plug-in vehicles being company-owned, compared to 15 per cent of all licensed vehicles.