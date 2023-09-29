Mr Dinnick has forgotten or failed to understand the basic principles of driving on the public highway. The fact roads have a variety of speed limits does not mean one can drive SAFELY up to the maximum legal speed: the speed limit is not a target. A driver should always drive within their capabilities, the view ahead , the road environment and weather conditions. It is called 'driving with due consideration to other road users.' I am sure Mr Dinnick wouldn't consider driving at 70mph on a motorway in dense fog and icy road conditions just because the 70mph limit says he can.