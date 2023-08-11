Food, always a highlight for Vanessa, became an even more elevated experience as she utilised the Michelin Guide. Emphasising its value, she explained how it steered them to independent, high-quality restaurants instead of the more commercial chains. One particular hidden gem was a restaurant found up a dimly lit staircase, which offered a sumptuous seven to eight-course tasting menu. Another intriguing aspect was a menu that priced beverages based on their distance from the restaurant, an innovation Vanessa found fascinating.