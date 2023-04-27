Richard can hardly contain his excitement as he explores the RAM TRX. With features like launch control, a spacious interior, and even a scale model of the truck alongside a T-Rex and a velociraptor in the centre console, it's clear that the RAM TRX is designed to be both powerful and playful. As he takes in the impressive size and features of the truck, he ponders whether he'll be the envy of local farmers or seen as a massive show-off.