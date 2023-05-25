Ross-on-Wye Neighbourhood Matters team has announced an enlightening webinar aiming to enhance road safety and understanding for this demographic.
Set to take place at 10am on Saturday 27 May, this invaluable webinar seeks to provide advice and information to those close to mature drivers, including friends, family members and carers. Tackling the timely issue of how dementia can impact driving ability, the session will offer guidance on initiating constructive discussions, extending safe driving habits, and planning for eventual driving retirement.
A highlight of the session promises to be guest presenter Bobby Olivier from Driving Mobility, a charity championed by the Department of Transport. Driving Mobility's important work involves providing DVLA-approved assessments for drivers with mobility and cognitive issues. Moreover, they offer a free, advisory service for drivers contemplating their retirement from driving.
The organisers have appealed to attendees to share this invitation with those who could benefit from this potentially life-saving information. For individuals less comfortable with the Zoom platform, the team has encouraged community viewings in homes or local facilities.
Supplementing this invaluable service, the team is also offering a critical road safety tip. Drivers are reminded to check any prescribed medications for potential impacts on their driving abilities. This is particularly crucial when dosages change, new prescriptions are added, or risks of negative interactions with existing medications are present. Borrowing medications from others is strongly discouraged.