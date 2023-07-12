WYE Valley biker Vanessa Ruck superstar, better known as @thegirlonabike, is set to join British charity Two Wheels for Life as an ambassador, offering her fans an unforgettable opportunity to experience a lifetime journey with her at the Africa Eco Race.
One of the most recognised personalities in the adventure biking and rallying scenes, Vanessa's career began in 2014 after a car collided with her motorcycle.
As part of her recovery journey, the Monmouth biker set herself an ambitious goal, now a renowned professional rally rider and motorcycle adventurer.
She continues to inspire younger generations, often visiting schools to help children unlock their potential.
Vanessa joins a stellar lineup of ambassadors, including Isle of Man TT legend Peter Hickman, trials star Dougie Lampkin, and ex-500GP racer Randy Mamola.
The motley crew is dedicated to raising the profile of Two Wheels for Life, a British charity that works tirelessly to provide healthcare workers with reliable motorcycle transport, enabling them to reach isolated communities across Africa.
“By working with Two Wheels for Life I have the opportunity to give something back to the people in a part of the world where motorcycles and their effective use literally saves lives,” Vanessa shared her sentiments about joining the organisation.
As part of the partnership, Vanessa will meet the lucky winner of the Two Wheels' "Win the experience of a lifetime at the Africa Eco Race" prize draw.
The winner will enjoy drinks and conversation with Vanessa about her experiences racing across Africa. This is all part of an all-expenses-paid trip to the finish of the Africa Eco Race in Dakar, Senegal.
Zoe Herron-Coleman of Two Wheels for Life expressed her excitement about Vanessa's involvement, saying, "We’re really excited that Vanessa is joining us as an ambassador.
She’s an incredible person who has forged her professional racing career out of adversity and is committed to using her influence and experience to do good in the world."
For just €10 a ticket, fans can also be in with a chance to win an ultimate rally experience with the Africa Eco Race and Yamaha.
The prize includes the opportunity to meet the Yamaha Ténéré World Raid team, drinks with Vanessa Ruck, and much more.
The event hopes to reach a three-year €100k fundraising target. For a chance to win, enter at yamahamotorforriders.com.
Two Wheels for Life is also holding the Day of Champions event on August 3, before the MotoGP round at Silverstone starts.
This unique event offers fans a chance to get close to the MotoGP stars while supporting Two Wheels for Life's noble cause. Tickets are on sale at silverstone.co.uk/events/day-of-champions.