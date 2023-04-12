A RIVERSIDE artwork installed in Chepstow as part of the Wales Coast Path 10th anniversary celebrations has led to comments that it looks like ‘a giant baked potato’ wrapped in silver foil.
One poster even suggested online that all it needed to complete the scene was baked beans!
Designed to look like a pebble, the silver coloured installation by nationally acclaimed metal and stone sculptor Michael Johnson is made from Corten and stainless steel.
It was unveiled at the start of the 870-mile long coastal path at a ceremony attended by TV naturalist Iolo Williams and former National Poet of Wales, Ifor ap Glyn.
But while other places boast their Gherkins, Shards and Golden Jobbies, the new artwork which cost Monmoutshire Council £6,000 hasn’t floated everyone’s boat.
One poster said: “Took a 20mph trip today to the mediocre baked potato to see where the raise in my council tax is going. I’m waiting for someone to smother it in baked beans.”
A woman added: ““Why is there a giant baked potato on the river bank? What has that got to do with Chepstow or the coast path? Embarrassing.”
Another added: “I know they say that beauty is in the eye of the beholder but, in my opinion this “artwork” makes Chepstow look silly and adds nothing to the natural beauty of the riverbank.
“Why was it commissioned in the first place and for what purpose?”
Another joked: ““I love it. People who come here for the castle or the races can now also enjoy looking at a large baked potato if they want to.
“Whoever said Chepstow didn’t have anything to offer. Great stuff.”
The Chepstow riverside event to launch the 10th anniversary was also attended by representatives of Monmouthshire County Council, Welsh Government and Natural Resources Wales.
TV star Iolo unveiled a new sound box near Chepstow Bridge describing the varieties of wildlife that can be encountered on the Wales Coast Path, while former National poet Ifor provided his poem Bendith Llwybr yr Arfordir (Wales Coast Path Blessing) for the audio presentation.
Iolo said: “I’m delighted to be invited along to help celebrate 10 years of the Wales Coast Path.
“Over the past decade, I have walked several sections of the path and the sheer variety of landscapes and wildlife never ceases to amaze me.
“The Covid lockdowns taught us just how important the natural world is for our physical and mental wellbeing and I hope this event encourages more people to get out and enjoy the natural wonders that Wales has to offer.”
Artist Michael Johnson’s pebble artwork for the Chepstow site incorporates part of Ifor ap Glyn’s poem. It sits within a circular plinth designed to mirror the existing circular mosaic from local ceramicist Ned Heywood within an arc of stone monoliths, including the original pair of monoliths unveiled when the route was launched in 2012.