There is also a significant fear that the new shift patterns could drive experienced staff to leave the workforce, exacerbating the ongoing staffing challenges faced by Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service. In his letter to Councillor Dave Norman, Cabinet Member for Fire, Community Safety, and Libraries, Matt Bishop MP emphasised that the decision was made without fully considering the impact on firefighters, who feel their concerns have not been genuinely addressed. Matt Bishop said: "The level of concern expressed by local firefighters is unprecedented, with many taking the time to write to their councillors. It is deeply disappointing that Gloucestershire County Council has chosen to ignore these voices and proceed with a decision that is not in line with the wishes of our hardworking public servants. I stand with our firefighters and believe we must find solutions that best support them in their vital roles." Among the concerns raised by firefighters are potential negative effects on their mental health, financial stability, and overall well-being, particularly in terms of the added pressure of increased childcare costs, which could force some to leave the service. Matt Bishop added: "While the approval of the new fire station in Cinderford is a positive step, it’s crucial that we don’t overlook the people who will serve there. We need to ensure that any recruitment and staffing policies are designed with fairness in mind and that new and existing firefighters are treated equally." Local firefighters are urging Gloucestershire County Council to reconsider the shift pattern changes, calling for policies that prioritise their well-being and ensure they are able to continue performing their essential duties in a safe and sustainable manner. Matt Bishop has also requested a meeting with Gloucestershire County Council and the Chief Fire Officer as soon as possible to discuss this issue and seek a resolution that addresses the concerns of local firefighters.