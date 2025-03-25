“After 14 years of Conservative neglect, this school—like many others across the country—was left to deteriorate without the investment it desperately needed for the future.” “Residents will remember that at one point, the school was at risk of closure, which could have left Cinderford without a secondary school. Thankfully, that is no longer the case, as education at the school has significantly improved under the leadership of the new headteacher, Mrs. Mooney. A closure would have been completely unacceptable to our community. Now, with Labour in government, we are taking responsibility and working towards securing a new building that aligns with the ambition of Mrs. Mooney and the entire school.” "I was surprised to learn that under the last Labour Government, Forest High School was at the top of the priority list for a new building—more than 15 years ago. So, why did the Conservatives fail to deliver a new building during their time in government? It’s now up to Labour to step in and deliver for our community." The visit included a meeting with local education representatives, including the school’s headteacher and officials from the Department for Education. Mr Bishop added: "Parents and local residents can rest assured that I am fully committed to working with all stakeholders to find a solution that ensures our students have a safe and supportive environment in which they can thrive. The government’s focus is on improving education across the country, and I will continue to push for the Forest of Dean to remain a priority." While no definitive plans have been confirmed, Mr Bishop remains hopeful that this visit will help raise awareness of the challenges facing Forest High School and build momentum for securing the necessary investment to rebuild the school. Stephen Morgan, who is responsible for overseeing school infrastructure across the country said: "This Labour Government is delivering its Plan for Change with investment and reform to deliver growth, putting more jobs, more money in people’s pockets, and getting the NHS back on its feet. "It was a pleasure to join Matt and his team in the Forest of Dean, listening to local concerns and campaigning to deliver change by encouraging people to elect more Labour councillors this May."