Newly re-elected Hereford and South Herefordshire MP Jesse Norman has given his backing to Kemi Badenoch in her bid to become the new Conservative party leader.
Mr Norman Tweeted this morning: “I am backing @KemiBadenoch to be the next leader of the Conservative Party.”
In response to his Tweet, local commentator @bibliophile wrote: “Well I can remember you backing Boris Johnson and look how that went” – to which Mr Norman replied: “Started well, then not so good 😀 ”.
Writing in today’s Daily Telegraph, the MP said the Tory party must now “undertake a thorough process of moral, intellectual and organisational reconstruction” following its dire performance in the general election earlier this month.
“The right person to take these challenges on, to draw the best from the past but galvanise fresh energies and set a new direction, is Kemi Badenoch,” he said.
Mr Norman retained his seat earlier this month with a majority of just 1,279 over his Labour opponent, down from the majority of nearly 20,000 he enjoyed in the 2019 election.
Nationally the party lost over half its vote and over two-thirds of its MPs, leaving it with a rump of just 121 in Parliament.
Seen as being on the right of the party, Ms Badenoch was Business and Trade secretary, president of the Board of Trade and also minister for Women and Equalities in the previous government.
So far five other candidates – James Cleverly, Robert Jenrick, Priti Patel, Mel Stride and Tom Tugendhat – have put themselves forward to lead the party following the resignation of former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.
The winner of the contest is not expected to be announced until November.