RESIDENTS who pushed for the resurfacing of a major road link in Monmouth have been praised after a provisional timescale of essential repair works was announced.
There are longstanding concerns over the condition of the road on the Wye Bridge, which is badly damaged and littered with deep potholes.
Improvements works were put on hold pending completion of repairs to the structure of the railway arches and mains utility services.
Monmouthshire County Council has confirmed works have now progressed to investigate the existing road base material and draw up a detailed programme of repairs.
A tender process will then follow, with the expectation of construction works starting between mid-July and up to the end of August when traffic flows are reduced.
Local MP David Davies welcomed the resurfacing plans – which were announced on the same day he met residents from neighbouring Riverside Park on the Wye Bridge to see the damage to the highway.
“It’s a bit of a strange coincidence that on the morning we all get together to discuss the continuing degradation of the road, the council comes forward with a schedule,” said Mr Davies.
“I have been pressing and chasing for a commitment and timescale for resurfacing works since March 2022, so this news is certainly better late than never.
“People power has a voice and if you make enough noise, something will eventually happen.
“However, we all know budgets can be slipped or delayed. The process of tendering and appointing a contractor takes time as well, and that’s before we even get to the stage of planning traffic arrangements and wider consultation with highway users and the local community on road closures.
“Residents are understandably anxious not to see any delays. I will therefore keep up the pressure on the council to ensure we have a firmer timescale and full details as quickly as possible.”
Mr Davies said he would also be writing to heritage monuments body Cadw to raise concerns about the lack of regular maintenance on the Wye Bridge, not just the road surface but the structure overall.