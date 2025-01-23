A poetic question

Joyce Latham encapsulated the play in this poem:

“On! What a wondrous sight to see

The ‘Forest’ on our own TV!

Complete with scenery so rare,

And that ill-fated bear.

The drama too, of murder foul,

Lamented by a sleepless owl;

And poor, bewildered Rufus, who

Could never tell the things he knew.

Man’s thoughtless, pointless cruelty

Was here portrayed for all to see.

And though the story we have known,

By Dennis Potter’s pen has grown

Into a tale of hurt and hate

Entwined around poor Gina’s fate:

Do tell me. PLEASE, Who killed the bear?”