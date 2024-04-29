A MUSEUM has unveiled a new exhibition to celebrate the largest salmon ever caught in Wales.
In 1782, a record-breaking fish was hauled from the River Usk, just a few miles downstream from the town of Usk itself.
The salmon weighed 68 ½ pounds, the size of a small cow, and was approximately 1.5 metres in length!
Incredibly, it was caught by two men balancing in their own coracles with a net in between.
The exhibition was launched in the same week as an angler recorded the biggest ever freshwater catch with a rod in the UK – a 130 pound catfish hauled out of a lake in Essex.
To commemorate the historic salmon catch, an artist started working on a painting a few hours after the extraordinary catch.
And for the first time, the painting is now on display alongside another larger piece of artwork at Abergavenny Museum.
A viewing was held for those who've been involved and contributed to the exhibition and projec on Thursday, April 25.
The new exhibition invites visitors to discover more about the story of this catch and the history of the River Usk.
As part of the exhibition, you'll also hear from many passionate people about the rivers; their thoughts on what makes rivers unique and their vision for the future.
Visitors will also have the opportunity to share their thoughts on important questions surrounding the future of our rivers.
Cllr Angela Sandles (Labour, Magor East & Undy), said: "Having the Big Fish painting on show at Abergavenny Museum is fantastic.
“It allows us to celebrate this part of our rivers' history and open up about our rivers' future. If you have an interest in local rivers or a wider interest in local history, come along to our wonderful exhibition at Abergavenny Museum."
The Big Fish project will also see museum officers conduct school workshops on the history of the Big Fish, work with Welsh Water to host workshops on caring for our rivers and water quality and work with MonLife Countryside officers to host events.
As the Big Fish project brings a historic event to the forefront, the council will continue its commitment to protect rivers for future generations.
Abergavenny Museum is open Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 11am to 4pm.
Find out further information by heading to: https://www.monlife.co.uk/heritage/abergavenny-museum-castle/.