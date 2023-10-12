FRESH from the success of their production of The Pirates of Penzance at the Savoy Theatre, Monmouth Music Theatre are already looking ahead to next spring and their next show.
Spokeswoman Gay Rogers said: “Our next venture is My Fair Lady to be performed in April 2024 at the Savoy Theatre.
“We have already started rehearsing for it and auditions will be held at the end of the week for the five major principal parts.”
Auditions are on Sunday (October 22) at the Methodist church (contact Keri Russell on 07886 780356), with rehearsals every Wednesday evening at the same venue.
The 35-year-old company set sail for four nights in Gilbert and Sullivan’s rollocking Victorian comic opera of piracy, paradox and police (in)competence last month.
And audience members showered praise on the production, hailing it as “amazing”, “brilliant”, “wonderful” and “outstanding”.
One said: “An utterly engaging performance... spellbinding, fabulous, funny and a joy to watch.”
It represented another triumph for MMT, who performed hit West End and Broadway musical Evita earlier this year.
Originally founded as Monmouth Operatic Society, MMT has performed numerous shows, including its award-winning Sound of Music in 2022, Oklahoma, Calamity Jane, Annie Get Your Gun, My Fair Lady and Me & My Girl.