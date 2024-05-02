NATIONAL HIGHWAYS South West has reminded motorists to be cautious when driving in wet conditions.
A reminder was sent via their social media pages and website yesterday (May 1) as Gloucestershire braced for heavy rain and poor driving conditions.
However, the MET Office has given the public a yellow weather warning for Gloucestershire for today (May 2) expected to expire around midnight.
National Highways South West said: “Heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected which could lead to travel disruption. Wet weather makes it harder for tyres to grip and for drivers to see ahead.”
Advice for motorists who plan to travel during wet weather can be found on their website with their key message of TRIP (top up, rest, inspect and prepare).
The MET Office also issued warnings. It said: “Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures. There is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads.
“Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.”
More information about the weather in the area can be found on their website or by checking their social media pages.