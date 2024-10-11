A brand new mountain biking trail has been opened at the Forest of Dean Cycling Centre by Forestry England .
The trail, named Old Bob’s trail, is a green-graded, easy trail, and is fully accessible for riders using adaptive bikes. It is also suitable for beginner riders and families with bike trailers or balance bikes.
Around 2km in length, the trail features three different skills areas to help riders build their confidence and technique.
Dan Weston, Recreation Manager for Forestry England said, “This trail has been a dream of ours for a long time and it is fantastic to see it open and riders already enjoying it.
“We think Old Bob’s is a great addition to our trail network and is the perfect stepping stone for those that have mastered the family-friendly Colliers Trail, and who are looking to progress on to the more challenging blue-graded Verderers trail.”
The centre is already home to accessible trails Countdown and Launchpad – the UK’s first purpose-built trails for 4-wheel cycles designed for those without pedal power. The site also features a Changing Places accessible toilet facility, and adaptive bike hire is offered through Gloucestershire-based charity Goals Beyond Grass.
The trail name celebrates the industrial heritage of the Forest of Dean. The Forest of Dean Cycle Centre is located on the site of Cannop Colliery, which was once one of the most successful coal mines in the area. Old Bob’s was a pumping engine for Cannop Colliery, located just over the road from the Cycle Centre. The site can be seen on maps dating right back to 1880.
Old Bob’s trail has been built by contractors On Track, and was paid for by Forestry England’s ‘Access for All’ programme, supported by funding from Defra. This funding has supported a range of projects across the country from cycle trails like this one, to Inclusive Play areas and Changing Places toilets, all with the aim of improving the accessibility and inclusivity of our forests through investment in infrastructure.
Plan your visit to the Forest of Dean Cycle Centre here - www.forestryengland.uk/forest-dean-cycle-centre