New chair for charitable foundation
The Monmouthshire Building Society Charitable Foundation has welcomed a new chair.
Keith Dunn OBE, from Shirenewton in Chepstow, has stepped into the position of chair after joining the foundation as a Trustee in 2020.
In his new role as chair of the Board of Trustees, Keith will oversee the work of the foundation, which aims to provide modest donations that have a positive impact on the lives of disadvantaged and vulnerable people.
The foundation’s previous chair, Barry Davies, ended his tenure earlier this year after many years of service to the initiative.
Dawn Gunter, chief operating officer at Monmouthshire Building Society and Charitable Foundation Trustee, said: “We’d like to thank Barry Davies for his years of continuous support and dedicated leadership of our Charitable Foundation. During his time as Chair, the foundation has grown and evolved into the community initiative it is today, contributing to local community groups, organisations and good causes in the areas that we live and work.
“We’d like to wish Barry the best of luck in his future pursuits. We welcome Keith Dunn as our new chair as we continue to move the foundation forward to support those in need in these challenging times.”
Keith has been involved in the third sector in various roles for over 45 years and continues his commitment to public service as a member of Monmouthshire County Council’s School Admission and Exclusion Appeals Panel, a community governor at Chepstow Comprehensive School and Shirenewton Primary School, an Associate Hospital Manager (Mental Health Act) for Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, and a councillor on Shirenewton Community Council.
In January 2017 Keith was appointed by the Japanese Minister for Foreign Affairs as the Honorary Consul for Japan in Wales, one of only two in the UK. In addition to this, he is president of the Consular Association in Wales working with other consuls who represent their respective countries.
Keith was made an Officer of the British Empire in the Queen’s New Year Honours list 2011 in recognition of the contributions paid to Health Care in Wales.
Keith said: “I am very much looking forward, along with my fellow Trustees, in raising the profile of the Foundation and demonstrating how charities and organisations can benefit from the financial donations that are available. The opportunity to impact positively on the lives of disadvantaged or vulnerable people in our communities is particularly relevant at this time.”
The Charitable Foundation is just one of a number of community initiatives from Monmouthshire Building Society, which also provides sponsorship for local grassroots organisations through their high street branches, and colleague volunteers to local organisations in need of time and manpower.
Charities, community groups and grassroots organisations are invited to apply for funding by visiting monbs.com/community or dropping into their local Monmouthshire Building Society branch.
