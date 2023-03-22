RESIDENTS of supported housing in Coleford say they feel “a little bit safer” after a Gloucestershire friendly society funded a new defibrilator for the community.
Dora Matthews House in the centre of town was recently successful in securing funding of £1,800 from the Gloucestershire branch of Oddfellows to install a public access defibrillator (PAD) at its entrance.
Friendly societies network Oddfellows works to support communities across the UK with “friendship, care and charity”, including by funding local projects.
The PAD was installed on March 8 and follows another recent defibrillator installation in the town centre at Mount of Olives Church, which was funded by the community and the town council.
Dora Matthews House, which is run by care provider Ambient Support, offers appartments for over 55s along with an extra care service, which allows residents to live an independent life with the assistance they need.
Manager Julie Element, who applied to Oddfellows for the funding, said having a defibrillator on site could be life saving for residents amid high ambulance response times and pressures on other NHS services at the moment.
She said: “We are very conscious that the current crisis in the NHS, including strikes and increasing ambulance response times, could have dire consequences for the elderly people we support. A defibrillator can help us keep a person alive until the emergency services arrive.
“Part of the criteria was that the defibrillator must be in a public place and Dora Matthews House is situated in the heart of our community. We are next to Parkside, an area of approximately 42 flats and bungalows, which has a part time warden, so we are surrounded by an elderly population.
“We were thrilled to win the application and the whole team is incredibly thankful to the Oddfellows as it benefits the people we support, our care team, and the surrounding community. Just knowing it’s there helps peace of mind.”
Ernie Priest, a tenant supported by Ambient at Dora Matthews House, said: “I think it’s a wonderful idea. It makes us feel a little bit safer to know that if one of us suffered a cardiac arrest we would have a better chance of pulling through it with this equipment.
“We’re very grateful to the Oddfellows and to our wonderful care team at Dora Matthews House for making it happen.”