Herefordshire General Practice is delighted to announce the appointment of four new Non-Executive Directors (NEDs) to its Board: Prof Tamar Thompson, Michael Imperato, Jill Pritchard and Stephen Vickers.
The appointments of Michael Imperato and Jill Pritchard followed a recruitment process led and facilitated by John Lavictoire of Seymour John Specialist Recruitment and Consultancy Services. This was successful in producing a large number of high calibre applications and candidates.
Dr Nigel Fraser, Chair of the Board (who was recently reappointed to his role) and Secretary of the Local Medical Committee, commented:
“We were extremely pleased by the number and calibre of applications received and are delighted to have been able to appoint such excellent individuals to our Board. Each of the new Non-Executive Directors has a different skill set that will prove immensely valuable for the challenges and opportunities we face as Herefordshire General Practice.”
Herefordshire General Practice Board is clinically led, incorporating eight Herefordshire GPs (including Dr Fraser) and nursing specialists. Additional executive directors provide strong financial, governance, legal and managerial experience that complements clinical expertise.
General Practice both nationally and locally is facing significant change and challenges in the months and years ahead. Dr Fraser adds:
“The addition of the new NEDs and the recent reappointment of our existing Directors mean that the Board is perfectly positioned to take the right decisions and actions on behalf of Herefordshire General Practice. We are increasingly being recognised as the voice of General Practice in our county and I am really looking forward to working with the new team and our health and care partners.
“Our ultimate goal is to ensure patients receive the right service at the right time and in the right place for their needs.”
For further information and full details of all Herefordshire General Practice Board members, please visit the organisation’s webpage: https://www.herefordshiregeneralpractice.co.uk/about/staff-profiles.