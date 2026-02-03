CHEPSTOW’S High Street has finally been given a makeover after being compared to the Wild West – with double yellow lines being laid.
The striking parking restriction has been under discussion since September 2024 when the town council said it would agree to the thick yellow markings in an effort to deter inconsiderate and illegal parking.
On Monday, February 2 contractors were seen on High Street laying the yellow lines towards the Town Gate which had previously been the separation point between where the High Street was marked.
Monmouthshire County Council proposed putting aside concerns over yellow lines damaging the “the aesthetics” of the historic market town, in September 2024, as it said drivers were ignoring the existing yellow “no parking” signs.
Chepstow resident David Barnes spotted the crews out laying the double yellow lines on Monday and said: “It came as quite a surprise when I saw the men painting the lines yesterday but I’m sure these double yellow lines will be welcomed by many in the town.”
In July Monmouthshire County Council said it was intended to paint the lines “in the autumn” but it couldn’t give a precise date.
Resurfacing work was carried out before Christmas with the yellow lines now painted at the start of February.
That is just over a year since Chepstow Labour councillor, and Monmouthshire council deputy leader, Paul Griffiths compared the town to the Old West and said: “Chepstow residents tell me they feel they are living in the sort of lawless conditions you would have found in the American wild west.
“Motorists appear to be parking where they want, how they want without apparent restriction.”
Paul Pavia, Conservative county councillor for the town’s Mount Pleasant ward, had campaigned for the double yellows and regularly raised the issue.
He said: “A commitment was given, back in the summer, that resurfacing works and new traffic regulations in relation to parking would happen in the autumn.
“To be fair, the road resurfacing did take place early September but parking is as bad as ever.”
Monmouthshire council said it had to put the traffic orders in place before it could lay the yellow lines which involved a formal consultation and consideration of any objections.
A spokesman said: “The lining work being carried out is the final stage of implementing the measures that were consulted upon and legally authorised.”
In July, after Cllr Pavia had asked for an update, it was stated at the council meeting a new traffic order was required to replace the no parking signs with double yellows, previously it had been suggested they could “reinforce” the restriction.
