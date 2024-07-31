A NEW drug is being offered to some cardiology patients in Gloucestershire.
Patients with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) being treated at Gloucestershire Hospitals now have the option to be treated with a new drug called Camzyos for the condition.
HCM is the most common inherited heart condition and affects around one in 500 people in the country. The condition causes the heart muscle wall to thicken and stiffen, making it more difficult for the heart to pump blood around the body.
Camzyos said: “Two proteins in the heart muscle, called myosin and actin, contribute to your heart pumping. In obstructive HCM, myosin and actin form too many connections with each other, causing the heart to contract too much, which can make it difficult for it to relax.
“Camzyos binds to myosin so that it lets go of actin, reducing the excessive connections between them. This action allows your heart muscle to relax more.”
However, around 70% of HCM patients are affected by a form of the condition called 'obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy' (HOCM).
This is more debilitating and the thickened muscle wall blocks the flow of blood out of the heart. This can cause chronic shortness of breath, chest pains and dizziness.
Dr Will Jenkins, a Consultant Cardiologist at Gloucestershire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said: “Although hypertrophic cardiomyopathy is relatively common, treatment options have historically been limited for those diagnosed with the condition, with high-risk heart surgery being the only option if our limited drug treatment options prove ineffective, which is often the case.
“However, the revolutionary treatment option which is now available to us results in a significantly improved quality of life in 93% of patients who take it and a reduction in the need for surgery by 83%. We are delighted to be able to offer this to our patients.”
In 2023, The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) recommended Camzyos for NHS use across the country for adults with HOCM. Following the latest guidance, Camzyos will be used in eligible patients as an add-on to individually optimised standard care.