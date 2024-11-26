PLANS to bolster fire cover in Cinderford are set to be discussed by Gloucestershire County Council’s cabinet next Monday, December 4, with proposals for a new day-staffed community fire station on the table.
The move would see an additional 14 firefighters, including crew and watch managers, brought in to improve response times and provide increased resilience during daytime hours when most incidents occur. The plans are subject to budget approval in January.
The new station would not only enhance response times in Cinderford but also benefit the wider Forest of Dean area, aligning with priorities outlined in Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service’s Community Risk Management Plan
Chief Fire Officer Mark Preece said: “We want to ensure we have the right people, in the right place, at the right time to provide emergency response, community prevention, and safety needs across the county.”
The plans follow a 12-week public consultation earlier this year, which sought feedback from communities, staff, and stakeholders. Adjustments to shift patterns are also part of the proposals, with the aim of boosting prevention efforts, improving firefighter safety, and better meeting local demand.
Councillor Dave Norman, cabinet member for the Fire and Rescue Service, said: “A day-staffed fire station in Cinderford will ensure the Fire and Rescue Service continues to keep our communities safe. We thank everyone who took part in the consultation.”
If approved, the plans mark a significant step toward strengthening fire cover in Cinderford and addressing risks across the Forest of Dean.