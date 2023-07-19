FOREST of Dean District Council will “continue its commitment to homelessness prevention” by providing more support to Ukrainian individuals, families, and other refugee groups in finding permanent homes.
The Department of Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) has provided an annual grant allocation to assist with the Prevention of Homelessness, spanning a two year period.
As part of this, Forest of Dean District Council has been awarded £153,460 for 2023-24 rising to £161,317 in 2024-25, with an additional £129,447 granted as a top-up for this year.
Cabinet Member for Housing and Communities, Cllr Adrian Birch, said: “We are delighted to be taking positive action towards improving the living situations of our refugee guests and addressing the pressing issue of homelessness in our community, which has been on the increase since the pandemic and cost of living crisis.
“We understand that these are especially challenging times for everyone, and recognise that finding a home and building a new life is incredibly tough for those facing homelessness in our community. This is especially true for our refugee guests, who often arrive with very little.
“It is our ultimate goal to maintain and expand our support for everyone in need, be it through assisting them in securing long-term accommodation, providing essential furniture and household items, or helping them access employment opportunities.”
The grant is ring fenced for homelessness, targeting those most in need and to ensure local authorities are resourced to take action to prevent homelessness and to continue to implement the Homelessness Reduction Act 2017, as well as to assist the Council with maximising the support available to those under the Homes for Ukraine scheme in finding sustainable accommodation.
Through the Homes for Ukraine scheme, the council has been “actively supporting” Ukrainian families and individuals in finding permanent homes.
Additionally, the council provides assistance with sourcing furniture, white goods, and offers general support to ensure guests have everything they need to set up their homes.
The authority say the allocated funding will allow it to continue to help with essential aspects such as paying deposits and rent in advance, furnishing properties, and providing temporary accommodation.
The government has confirmed that the allocated funding can be used flexibly, allowing the council to determine where these funds are best directed to help those most in need.