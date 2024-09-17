A NEW garden of remembrance has been opened at Gloucestershire Royal Hospital to provide comfort for those who have lost their baby.
The Forget-me-not Garden was started by midwives at Gloucestershire Hospitals, who recognised the need for a space where families could honour and remember their lost babies. It features a memory tree centrepiece, crafted by artist Clare McHugh.
This project was funded by Cheltenham and Gloucester Hospitals Charity, with further support from the Forget-me-not Parent Bereavement Group, Nikki Dobson, the Maternity Teams, and fundraisers within the community.
Nikki Dobson, Bereavement Specialist Midwife at Gloucestershire Hospitals, said: “We have a wonderful commemorative garden at the hospital created after the pandemic, which has become such a place of support for people. We were inspired by this to create a dedicated new garden at the hospital for everyone affected by the loss of a baby.
“It will be somewhere for people to go and remember their babies - where they can sit, reflect, and bring loved ones. The garden will also be a place for hospital staff who may have been affected by baby loss or who have cared for bereaved parents. It will be a space for everyone.”
The Forget-me-not Garden is available to visit. Families can also dedicate a leaf online, will be displayed in the memory tree for two years.